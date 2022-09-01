Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 486.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 38,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 411,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.45. 1,148,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,582,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

