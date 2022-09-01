Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

