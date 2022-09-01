Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

