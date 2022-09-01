Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 275 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $206.00. 11,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

