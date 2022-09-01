Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,776. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

