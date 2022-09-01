Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,595 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,655. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

