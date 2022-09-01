Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.44. 37,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

