Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

