Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

