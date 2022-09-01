ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 1,265,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,659,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,700,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.