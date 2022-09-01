ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $29.31

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $30.26. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 5,134,311 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.