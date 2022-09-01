Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Procaps Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PROC stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procaps Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Procaps Group worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

