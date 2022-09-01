Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Primoris Services Trading Down 0.6 %
Primoris Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,851. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Primoris Services has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.38.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 63.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
