Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Prime Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.004.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, monitoring, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advices; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, and other capital and corporate development services.

