PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.79 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 2425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,063 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

