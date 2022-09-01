Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 144.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

