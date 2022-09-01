PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.
PPHE Hotel Group Trading Down 0.6 %
PPH traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,397 ($16.88). The stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. The stock has a market capitalization of £594.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.54. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54).
About PPHE Hotel Group
