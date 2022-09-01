PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Down 0.6 %

PPH traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,397 ($16.88). The stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. The stock has a market capitalization of £594.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.54. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

