Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 743,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

