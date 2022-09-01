Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $541.60

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 541.60 ($6.54) and traded as low as GBX 457.50 ($5.53). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.56), with a volume of 81,908 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £450.54 million and a PE ratio of 913.37.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polar Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.61), for a total value of £204,512.64 ($247,115.32). In other Polar Capital news, insider Anand Aithal acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($27,839.54). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £204,512.64 ($247,115.32).

