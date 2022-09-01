PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,027. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

