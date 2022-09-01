PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 44,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,027. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

