PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.31

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 2684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $11,480,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

