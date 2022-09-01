Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

