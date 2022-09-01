PhoenixDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $124,963.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $410,854.62 and $124,963.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

