Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PECO opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 112.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 586,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 279.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

