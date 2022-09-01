Personal Group (LON:PGH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 392.68% from the company’s current price.

Personal Group Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PGH stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.48. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 388 ($4.69). The stock has a market cap of £64.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,863.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Group

In other Personal Group news, insider Martin Bennett bought 18,070 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £49,692.50 ($60,044.10).

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

