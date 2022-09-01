PERL.eco (PERL) Market Cap Reaches $9.83 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PERL.eco has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PERL.eco has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.
PERL.eco Coin Profile
PERL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
