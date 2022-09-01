Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $27.53. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 23,218 shares trading hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLD. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.