PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,125 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $320,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,762,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 217,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

