PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,967.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.87. 242,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,228. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
