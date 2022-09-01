PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Stock Down 8.9 %

PCTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.