PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.69. 467,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

