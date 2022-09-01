PayAccept (PAYT) Price Down 56.6% Over Last Week

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a market cap of $531,124.94 and $30,080.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayAccept has traded down 56.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

