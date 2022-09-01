Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

PDCO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

