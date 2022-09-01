PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $852,988.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00028697 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041337 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083319 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PARSIQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

