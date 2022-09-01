Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.99

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 41465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

