Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pentair worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

