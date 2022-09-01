Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 589,517 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

