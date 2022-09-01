Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.80. 6,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

