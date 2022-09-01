Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $40,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.41. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.