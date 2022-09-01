Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $44.67 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 363,094 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Huntsman worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.