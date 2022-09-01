Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $26,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,095. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

