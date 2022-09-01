Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $33,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after acquiring an additional 480,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

EBAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 37,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.