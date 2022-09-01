Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 841,096 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 44,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

