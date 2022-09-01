Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,122 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Alaska Air Group worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 7,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.