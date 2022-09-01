Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,433 shares.The stock last traded at $4.44 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $963.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

