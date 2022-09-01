Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.