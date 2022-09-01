PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.09.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

