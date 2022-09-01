Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

