Origin Dollar (OUSD) One Day Volume Hits $528,860.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $528,860.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,550,566 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.