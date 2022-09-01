Origin Dollar (OUSD) One Day Volume Hits $528,860.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $528,860.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,550,566 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
